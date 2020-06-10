Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ MSGS opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $148.49 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

