Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 98,787 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,787 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Vistra Energy worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,695.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $18,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

