Campbell Soup to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

CPB opened at $49.53 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

