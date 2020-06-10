Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 702,300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 254,740 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.