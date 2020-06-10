Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caleres traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.64, 39,749 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,248,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caleres by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $412.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

