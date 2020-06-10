Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSTE. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

CSTE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $422.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.05. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,852,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 254,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesarstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 473,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

