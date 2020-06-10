Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cadiz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 36.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

