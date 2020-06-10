BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

