BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Ian Cheshire Purchases 19,646 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Ian Cheshire purchased 19,646 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,753.96 ($31,505.61).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.85. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.39 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.25 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 182 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.28).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

