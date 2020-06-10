Brokers Set Expectations for Navistar International Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Navistar International in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NAV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Navistar International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

NYSE:NAV opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.57. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

