Brokers Set Expectations for MAV Beauty Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.81 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of MAV stock opened at C$3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.34.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

