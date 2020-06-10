Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

MTN stock opened at $194.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $38,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $87,618,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

