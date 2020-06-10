Brokerages Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.05.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,585 shares of company stock worth $10,229,142. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

