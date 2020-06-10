Brian C. Lantz Sells 14,745 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FBHS stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

