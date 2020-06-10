Bradley A. Alford Sells 4,664 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,545,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.