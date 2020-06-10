Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

