BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,070 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

