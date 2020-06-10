Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOO. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.41) target price (up from GBX 350 ($4.45)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boohoo Group to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 415 ($5.28) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 356.79 ($4.54).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

LON:BOO opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 69.79.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.