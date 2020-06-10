Bokf Na Sells 2,848 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of KSS opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

