Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $209.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

BA stock opened at $216.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $246.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

