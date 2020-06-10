B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 430 at Credit Suisse Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON:BME opened at GBX 378.80 ($4.82) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.28.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.