Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 7,750,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 1,162,500 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $96,673,500.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

