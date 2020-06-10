Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Head to Head Review

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Bird and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.41 $24.30 million $1.49 10.46 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Bird and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

