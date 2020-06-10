Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCOR. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Blucora has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $32.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.99 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 61.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.