Bloomin’ Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,349 put options on the company. This is an increase of 925% compared to the typical volume of 912 put options.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.