Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

