Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Head to Head Review

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Black Diamond Group and Aly Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 118.83%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -2.63% -1.38% -0.70% Aly Energy Services -0.17% -0.12% -0.08%

Volatility and Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Aly Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $140.09 million 0.41 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.13 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Aly Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Aly Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides asset rental services; and associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

