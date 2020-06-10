Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

