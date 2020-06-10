BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDSI. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.11.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,729 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.