Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $459.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.39 and a twelve month high of $497.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.