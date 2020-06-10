Biffa (LON:BIFF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 255 ($3.25).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 165.40 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of $557.50 million and a PE ratio of 28.59.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

