BidaskClub Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of POWI opened at $118.18 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,342. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $41,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 468.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 234,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after buying an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

