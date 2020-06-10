BidaskClub Upgrades Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $226.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $238.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,443,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $284,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 118.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.