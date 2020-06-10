BidaskClub Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.08.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $302.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.74. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $172.38 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.