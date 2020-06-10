BidaskClub Upgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

IRDM stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,467,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 1,271,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,507,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after buying an additional 582,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

