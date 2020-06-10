BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.