BidaskClub Upgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a market underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.40.

CACC stock opened at $477.07 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $499.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.96 and its 200 day moving average is $383.82. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.63, for a total value of $4,846,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares in the company, valued at $876,451,416.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $1,244,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,103,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $39,120,021 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

