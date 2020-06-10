BidaskClub Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens restated an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.65.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $10,261,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 91.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

