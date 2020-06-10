BidaskClub Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Wingstop stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Wingstop by 19.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $36,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 717,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

