BidaskClub Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.