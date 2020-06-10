BidaskClub Lowers Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.98 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

