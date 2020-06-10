BidaskClub Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.30.
Shares of AXSM stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
