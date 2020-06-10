BidaskClub Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.