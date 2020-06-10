BidaskClub Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of ARCT opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

