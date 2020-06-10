BidaskClub Downgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.93 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
