BidaskClub Downgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.93 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

