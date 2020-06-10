BidaskClub Downgrades Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $31.97.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,450,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

