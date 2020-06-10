BidaskClub Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

AtriCure stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.80. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

