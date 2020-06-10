BidaskClub Downgrades Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Buy

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $16.47 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $902.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $562,537.25. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 159.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

