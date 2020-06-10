Berenberg Bank Downgrades Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) to Hold

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.11) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 520 ($6.62). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($7.97) to GBX 576 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.54) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 507.20 ($6.46).

LON PLP opened at GBX 435 ($5.54) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 497.61. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 620 ($7.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.70 ($0.37) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Polypipe Group will post 2657.1569869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

