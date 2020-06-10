Belinda Elaine Labatte Sells 20,000 Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,945.49.

Shares of MND opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

