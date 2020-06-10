Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €34.30 ($38.54) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.67 and a 200 day moving average of €31.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Befesa has a 1 year low of €22.75 ($25.56) and a 1 year high of €38.70 ($43.48).

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

